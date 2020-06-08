Editor's take: Crucible, the free-to-play multiplayer shooter developed by Amazon Game Studios, isn’t quite off to the start that the e-commerce giant likely hoped for. As such, some changes are in order. With so many key features missing at launch, one has to wonder why Amazon didn't push the title back a bit longer to add them in.

In a recent developer update, Amazon said the game will remain in pre-season until it has had the opportunity to add some of the features players have asked for such as in-game voice chat, a surrender option, an expanded ping system, a way to deal with AFK players ruining matches and perhaps even a mini map. The game will also be getting some additional polish in the form of improved framerates, better hit feedback, enhanced matchmaking and a revised tutorial for new players.

The dev team is also retiring two of the title’s three game modes – Alpha Hunters and Harvester Command – “for the foreseeable future” in order to focus on the mode that has been resonating most with players, Heart of the Hives.

The dev said focusing on one mode will allow them to refine the design of core systems “without the compromises we needed to make to support three game modes.”

Amazon Game Studios launched Crucible on May 20, 2020, following a development period which reportedly started back in 2014. Per Video Games Chronicle (citing Steam Spy), the game had less than 1,000 concurrent players this past weekend. Over on Twitch, there are just north of 100 viewers for Crucible.