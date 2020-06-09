In brief: Motorola's tradition of making compelling Android phones that don't break the bank continues with the launch of its new One Fusion+, the successor to the affordable One Hyper.

Following its expansion of the Moto G and E families, Motorola has announced the affordable One Fusion+, the company's second smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie cam. Like its predecessor, the One Hyper, the new model in Motorola's One family carries a big 6.5-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) IPS LCD devoid of any notches or hole-punch cutouts.

This is made possible due to the motorized pop-up selfie cam, which for some reason has now been downgraded to 16MP over the previous model's 32MP shooter. The back, however, doubles the camera count to a quad-array made up of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a single LED flash.

Inside, the One Hyper's Snapdragon 675 gets replaced with the newer 730 SoC in the One Fusion+, along with a 2GB bump in RAM for a total of 6GB. The battery size has also increased by 1,000mAh for a beefier 5,000mAh pack, but its fast charging capabilities have been reduced to 15W, as opposed to the older's 45W (US) and 27W (Europe) support.

Internal storage remains the same at 128GB, that's expandable via microSD. In terms of connectivity, the newer model features the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 2.0 over Type-C. It does, however, drop NFC but gains an FM radio receiver and retains the previous model's 3.5mm audio jack.

The One Fusion+ is said to launch in Europe later this month for €299 ($337) with Android 10 out of the box and will be available in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.