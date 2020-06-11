Something to look forward to: PC owners rejoiced earlier this year when it was confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the PlayStation 4’s best exclusive titles, was coming to the PC. We know it’ll be here sometime this summer, but there’s no exact date yet. What we do know, however, is that AMD is bundling the game with select Ryzen 3000 CPUs in the UK.

The offer was spotted on the website of UK PC specialist Overclockers UK. It cover six of AMD’s chips: Ryzen 5 3600, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 9 3900X, and the Ryzen 9 3950X.

With the game not out yet on PC, those who do purchase one of the processors won’t be able to claim it straight away, though they shouldn’t have too long of a wait.

Having sold over 10 million units since release, Horizon is one of the best-selling PS4 games of all time. Launched back in 2017, the open-world RPG is set in a post-apocalyptic version of America filled with robotic creatures.

The game remains one of the PS4 Pro’s best-looking games, thanks to the improved visuals and HDR support, but it remains locked at 30 fps, which won’t be a problem on the PC.

Three of AMD’s Ryzen 3000 CPUs in these bundles are currently found on Amazon’s best-selling processors list, including the Ryzen 7 3700X in the number one spot.

One of the reason’s behind the offer could be the arrival of the Ryzen 4000 Vermeer series of desktop CPUs later this year. Many looking to upgrade are waiting for the Zen 3-based chips’ launch, but will the incentive of a free game convince them to opt for Ryzen 3000 instead?

There’s no word on the bundles arriving in the US, though it would be a surprise if they didn’t.