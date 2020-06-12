What just happened? Hideo Kojima's latest epic open-world title, Death Stranding, is finally on its way to PC after a lengthy wait. As is the norm for most titles releasing on the platform, Kojima Productions has revealed Death Stranding's official system requirements a month ahead of launch.

Fans of Kojima's work will be pleased to hear that, despite Death Stranding's jaw-droppingly beautiful graphics, you aren't going to need a NASA supercomputer to run this game at playable framerates.

Indeed, while we'd need to play the game to say for sure, it seems like Kojima's team has optimized Death Stranding quite well -- the minimum requirements are quite forgiving, and even the top-end requirements ask for low to mid-range hardware at best.

Notably, Kojima's team has been wise enough to provide the PC gaming community with not two, but three distinct sets of system requirements, for those targeting different framerates and resolutions.

The first set of requirements, which can power Death Stranding at 720p and 30FPS, is as follows:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

The next shoots for 1080p and 30FPS:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

The final set of hardware requirements is also for 1080p, but raises the FPS target to 60:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

There are a few different things to unpack here, but overall, Death Stranding's PC port seems to buck several modern trend in terms of recommended hardware. These days, 16GB of RAM is often the default suggestion for "Recommended" quality settings in AAA PC games, whereas Death Stranding only asks for 8GB across the board.

Furthermore, even for 60 FPS, the game keeps its GPU needs modest with a GTX 1060 6GB, which is almost two generations old now (if 3000-series cards really are on the horizon). Granted, both "Recommended" hardware lists are only shooting for 1080p, but that's what most PC gamers are running their titles at anyway, according to Steam's latest hardware survey.

If you plan to pick up Death Stranding on PC, you can rest assured -- for now -- that it will likely run well on your machine. However, as always, it's usually best to take these system requirements with a grain of salt, as you never know what sort of issues you'll run into on your specific rig.

Death Stranding is set to release July 14 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.