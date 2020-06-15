The big picture: Apple has quietly unveiled two new upgrades for its pro-level hardware product lines. Both specifically target pro users and in the general scope of things (given other product categories), Apple seemingly didn’t think they were important enough to mention in a dedicated press release. That likely won’t be the case next week, however, as Apple is expected to have plenty of goodies to share during its WWDC 2020 keynote.

When configuring a new MacBook Pro, shoppers now have the option to outfit the machine with up to an AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU featuring 8GB of HBM2 memory. The new offering packs 40 compute units and 2,560 stream processors, AMD notes.

The upgrade will set you back an additional $700 or $800 depending on which processor configuration you go with. Previously, the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory was the most powerful GPU available for the system.

According to Apple, the new GPU should be up to 75 percent faster than the 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

Apple is also launching an upgrade kit for the Mac Pro. The kits will reportedly be offered in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB capacities. Look for them to hit Apple’s website later today. No word yet on pricing.