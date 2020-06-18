Something to look forward to: The second half of 2020 is expected to see the launch of Intel’s 10nm Tiger Lake mobile CPU, which features integrated Xe graphics. To give us an idea of what it’s capable of, the company has shown off a thin-and-light laptop powered by the chip running Battlefield V, and it’s pretty impressive.

Intel’s Chief Performance Strategist, Ryan Shrout, tweeted the video, in which we see a short clip of the FPS running on an unreleased Tiger Lake-powered laptop without a dedicated graphics card.

Shrout is running the single-player element of Battlefield V with the resolution set at 1080p and graphics quality settings at high (DX11). The game runs at around 30 fps or slightly higher for the entire video -- an impressive feat for an integrated GPU. Shrout also said the demonstration was performed with early drivers and software, so we could see more improvements in the final product. It’s also a prototype laptop, meaning we can expect improvements and tuning before launch.

Perks of the job! Took a prototype Tiger Lake system for a spin on Battlefield V to stretch its legs. Impressive thin and light gaming perf with Xe graphics! Early drivers/sw, but it’s the first time I’ve seen this game run like this on integrated gfx. More later this year! pic.twitter.com/f1Qlz2jMyB — Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) June 17, 2020

As noted by PC Gamer, however, the 'GPU memory restriction' feature is clearly enabled in the game's menu, so there’s a chance it was dynamically scaling the quality settings because of the GPU memory allocation.

There’s no mention of which variant of Tiger Lake CPU is used, and the laptop’s specifications aren’t revealed, either. Seeing as Intel is showing off its abilities, this is likely to be the top chip that’s rumored to come with 96 execution units (EUs).

According to AdoredTV editor Matthew Connatser, the Ryzen 9 4900HS with Vega 8 integrated graphics averages around 25 fps on Battlefield V with the same settings, which would make the Intel alternative around 20 percent faster, and that’s before the final drivers and optimizations are added.

Earlier this week, we reported that Intel will debut malware-fighting technology in Tiger Lake mobile CPUs, which offer both PCIe 4.0 and USB 4.0 support.