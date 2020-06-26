What just happened? The Last of Us Part II will be markedly different from the original in that there won’t be any post-launch downloadable content… at least, not in the foreseeable future. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny, creative director Neil Druckmann said the development team at Naughty Dog has no plans to offer DLC for its latest game.

If you recall, the first entry in the series featured multiple pieces of downloadable content including an entirely new single-player campaign called The Last of Us: Left Behind.

When asked if Naughty Dog was working on a multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part II, Druckmann said he remembered when they used to make multiplayer games. Pressed further, Druckmann in the video interview simply motioned as if his lips were being zipped shut.

Back in September, Naughty Dog revealed that its vision for multiplayer in The Last of Us Part II “grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single player campaign.” As such, multiplayer was cut from the main game but the team promised that eventually, users would get to experience their online ambition. “When and where it will be realized is still to be determined.”

The Last of Us Part II launched on June 19 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive following a delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It is unclear if a version is also being planned for the PlayStation 5 although Naughty Dog's "when and where" statement does seem to suggest the game could crop on Sony's next-gen console.