Bottom line: YouTube is the preeminent platform for traditional video sharing but really, that doesn’t mean a whole lot as success in one style of video doesn’t guarantee similar results in another. YouTube has a massive user base and a solid marketing machine behind it but ultimately, it’ll be up to end-users to decide how far short-form video can go on the platform.

YouTube isn’t content to let TikTok ride off into the sunset with the lion’s share of the short-form video market.

The Google subsidiary this week announced it is testing a new multi-segment video feature with a select group of creators. Those with access to the new feature will see a “create new video” option in the mobile upload flow. Tap or hold the record button to capture your first clip. If you wish to add more to your compilation, simply rinse and repeat as necessary, up to a maximum of 15 seconds.

YouTube said it is conducting the experiment with a small group of users on Android and iOS platforms and will gather feedback as the pilot progresses. Presumably, if all goes well, the feature will be rolled out on a larger scale.

Many suspected short-form video would fade into obscurity following the discontinuation of Vine in late 2016 but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, competitors like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok grabbed the proverbial baton and ran with it. And now, YouTube is looking to get in on the action.

Image credit: AlessandroBiascioli, PixieMe