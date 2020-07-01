Editor's take: With the new Premium Duo offering, Spotify has done a nice job of building a premium offering to fit most customers’ needs. Honestly, I’m kind of surprised it has taken this long for a two-person plan to come along. There are plenty of two-member households out there that can now save a few bucks per month with this plan.

Spotify on Wednesday announced a new subscription offering specifically for couples.

Dubbed Premium Duo, the new plan is for “audio-loving pairs living at the same address.” A subscription includes two premium accounts offering ad-free music listening and on-demand playback as well as the option to download tracks and listen offline. Spotify will also automatically create a Duo Mix playlist featuring “music you both enjoy.”

Pricing is set at $12.99 per month, slotting nicely into Spotify’s existing lineup. For comparison, a single-user Premium membership commands $9.99 per month while the Family plan, which grants access to up to six people living under the same roof, goes for $14.99 per month. There’s also the student plan that checks in at just $4.99 per month.

Spotify said existing Premium subscribers can switch over to Premium Duo from their account page. Best yet, switching won’t impact your current account meaning you’ll keep all of your saved music, playlists and recommendations.

Worth noting is the fact that the person who initially purchases Duo will receive a single bill for it each month. It'll be up to couples to work out per-user pricing in the event they don't share money.