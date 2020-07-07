In a nutshell: Miniature retro gaming consoles are a fad that has so far shown little sign of waning. Recently, Sega accidentally let slip that it has yet another mini console offering that will be available later this year. However, instead of a miniaturized home console, the new unit will be a scaled-down version of Sega's arcade cabinets.

It would seem that Sega has another miniature game console in the pipe. In a leaked interview with Japanese gaming outlet Game Watch Impress, a Sega spokesperson mentioned that the company would be releasing a miniaturized version of Sega's Astro City Arcade cabinet. The discussion has since been taken down, but not before gaming blog SEGAbits documented the details.

The Astro City Arcade Mini will come with 36 preinstalled titles. However, the spokesperson was able to confirm only 10, including Alien Syndrome, Alien Storm, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Columns II, Dark Edge, Puzzle & Action: Tant-R, Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone and Altered Beast.

Of those titles, Dark Edge and Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder have never seen a home console release. If there are a few other arcade-only gems mixed in with the other 26 unknown games, it might make this mini worth a pickup on that aspect alone.

If playing on a tiny arcade cabinet is not your thing, the Astro City Mini has one Micro USB and two USB-A ports to connect external controllers. To compensate for the minuscule screen, Sega included an HDMI out so players can use it as a regular game console. A 3.5mm headphone jack rounds out the unit's connectivity.

The Astro City Arcade Mini will be Sega's third mini console. The other two are the Genesis Mini and the Game Gear Micro (due out October 6), although the latter was really more of a variety of $50 playable keychains with one game each than a mini console. The Astro City Mini is slated to launch toward the end of the year for 12,800 yen ($119). Like the Game Gear Micro, the tiny arcade game will only be available in Japan with no plans to import.