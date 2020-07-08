In brief: A decade ago, filmmaker Ridley Scott invited YouTube users around the world to submit video from a single day in their life – July 24, 2010 – for inclusion in a crowdsourced documentary. Some 80,000 clips poured in and after whittling down the submissions, a 95-minute feature film called Life in a Day was produced. Now some 10 years later, they’re doing it all over again.

On July 25, 2020, people from all walks of life are encouraged to film their day for the sequel. Whether it’s an ordinary day or a special day, it doesn’t matter – the team, comprised of executive producers Ridley Scott and Kai Hsuing along with director Kevin Macdonald – simply want authenticity.

YouTube has published a list of filming requirements that participants must adhere to. For example, you must obtain an appearance release for everyone that is identifiable in your video or can be heard talking. What’s more, clips can’t feature music or other trademarked material. Above all else, “don’t break the law,” YouTube insists.

Life in a Day 2010 debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2011, and was made available on YouTube later in the year. To date, the documentary has amassed more than 16 million views.

Post-production on the sequel is expected to take around five months and if all goes according to plan, it’ll premiere at Sundance early next year.

Interested parties can check out YouTube's website for more information.