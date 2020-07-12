Forward-looking: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on trade shows and conventions, hardware makers and game developers alike have to rethink how they get their message out to consumers. Devolver Digital, the American video game publisher based out of Austin, has arguably come up with the most creative method to date.

Rather than simply host an “online” convention featuring Zoom chats and pre-recorded trailers, Devolver turned the whole situation into a game. Devolverland Expo is a free-to-play, first-person “marketing simulator” in which players explore an abandoned convention center after the annual Devolver Digital expo was “mysteriously canceled.”

Gamers are tasked with skirting advanced security systems in search of all of the actual trailers, demos and unannounced content that was scheduled to be shown at the expo.

The game’s description notes that the title itself doesn’t feature any violence or gore, but that some of the trailers and videos you’ll find for other games will contain that sort of content.

Of course, if you’d rather not have to “work” for the clips, there’s also the option to sit back and watch the Devolver Direct 2020 stream that premiered on Saturday. Either way, you’ll be treated to new information about Shadow Warrior 3, Carrion, Fall Guys and Serious Sam 4, among other games.