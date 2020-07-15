What just happened? Lenovo has unveiled a workstation that boasts an impressive feature: it’s the world’s first, and only, professional workstation powered by the new Threadripper Pro chip. The CPU offers a massive 64 cores/128 threads and can boost to 4.0 GHz. It also comes with 8-channel memory support, allowing buyers to add up to 1 TB of DDR4.

AMD is using the ThinkStation P620 to reveal its new 3995WX processor, which is the first Threadripper to carry the Pro branding. The workstation is based on the BXB-B chipset, offering PCIe Gen 4 support and 128 PCIe lanes.

AMD’s Pro line comes with a number of features, most of which are focused on security. These include Memory Guard for real-time encryption of system memory, an on-chip security processor, Secure Boot, and TPM 2.0.

The 3995WX is the flagship in the Threadripper Pro line. It features a 2.7 GHz base/4.2 GHz boost, 288MB total cache, and a 280W TDP.

Lenovo notes that this is currently the only PCIe 4.0 workstation and is positioning it as a cost-effective alternative to dual-socket systems such as its P720 machines. Storage-wise, it can be specced with up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 16TB of 3.5-inch SATA 7,200rpm drives.

Graphics are provided by up to two Nvidia Quadro RTX 8000 or four Quadro RTX 4000 cards, allowing support for multiple simultaneous displays. There’s plenty of connectivity, too, with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two PS/2, 10-gigabit Ethernet, and several audio ports on the rear. At the front, there’s pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm jack.

Not surprisingly, all this power comes at a cost. The ThinkStation P620 will start at $4,599 when it launches in September.