Bottom line: Tyler Swartz, a senior product manager at Reddit, said the new feature fulfills a longstanding community request that dates back to 2016 when the company added support for native image hosting. Captions of up to 180 characters can be added per image, Reddit said, and you can even attach a “Spoiler” or “NSFW” tag to applicable galleries as needed.

Reddit users can finally share multiple images and GIFs in a single post without having to rely on third-party services like Imgur or Flickr.

As outlined in a blog post formally introducing image galleries, Reddit said users will now be able to share up to 20 images or GIFs per post. To create an image gallery, simply visit the subreddit you wish to post in and tap the “Create a Post” button then select “Image Post” from the options. From there, it’s just a matter of selecting the photos or GIFs you want to use and arranging them as you see fit.

Notably, image gallery support must be turned on by community moderators for Redditors to use the features. Serious Eats, Insider and National Geographic are among the first partners to take advantage of the service.

Communities interested in learning more about adding multi-image support are encouraged to do so on the announcements page.