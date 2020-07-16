Editor's take: The whole thing has a haunting, Event Horizon feel to it. I’m not sure if it’s quite as frightening as the 1997 sci-fi horror film as I haven’t played it but… you’ve been warned.

Hello Games’ latest update adds some interesting elements to the ever-expanding space exploration game.

The Desolation Update adds a new type of encounter in which you can explore derelict freighters. These abandoned ships are procedurally generated meaning no two ship interiors will ever look the same. Inside, you’ll find large volumes of valuable salvage that can be sold or added to your own fleet as well as special rewards but collecting your booty won’t be easy as you’ll encounter security turrets, aggressive drones and hostile alien lifeforms intent on keeping intruders at bay.

Ships also feature procedurally generated stories that can be uncovered by studying the captain’s log and personal effects.

Hello Games said players will occasionally detect derelict freighters on their ships’ subspace radar when using Pulse Drive but locations can also be pinpointed by purchasing an Emergency Broadcast Receiver from a scrap dealer.

Patch 2.6 also introduces a wealth of quality of life improvements such as bug fixes and upgrades to visual effects and lighting. The full change log can be found over on Hello Games’ website.

Those who don’t already own No Man’s Sky can nab it for a limited time at a 50 percent discount. That works out to just $29.99 on the PC and $24.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Desolation Update is free across all platforms.