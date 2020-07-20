Editor's take: Twitch’s latest move is yet another indicator that the streaming service is looking to broaden its scope. They've been doing so for years but have seemingly picked up the momentum as musicians are increasingly turning to the Internet to supplement a loss of income from live shows being shut down during the pandemic.

Twitch has reportedly landed its first exclusive deal with a musician, having signed American rapper Logic to what The Verge claims is a deal worth seven figures.

Those who closely follow Logic on social media may recall that he recently announced his “retirement” with the upcoming release of his album No Pressure on July 24. But already, he’s back on the scene.

Per the publication, Logic, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, will stream a set number of hours each week. In an interview with the site, Logic said he has been an active Twitch user for a few years now and that one of the platform’s biggest draws is that it allows him to connect with fans in a safe manner.

Super excited to partner with @twitch. Looking forward to hanging with you guys. pic.twitter.com/bR8CMwfjXY — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 20, 2020

Launched in 2011 as a spin-off of Internet start-up Justin.tv, Twitch wasted little time in attracting gamers interested in broadcasting their play online and an audience willing to watch it. Just a few years later as Google was reportedly courting the company, Amazon swooped in and bought Twitch for a cool $1 billion.

Today, the site has more than four million unique creators streaming each month to an average of 17.5 million visitors each day.

Masthead credit: Ink Drop