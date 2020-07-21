Recap: Rocket League debuted in July 2015 on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC as a sequel to Psyonix’s Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, a similar game that dropped on PlayStation 3 in 2008 but didn’t find a ton of success. The company took what it learned from its earlier game to craft what would become a colossal hit.

Rocket League developer Psyonix on Tuesday announced it will soon be making its popular soccer-with-cars game free to play.

In 2016, Rocket League was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation Store and by September 2018, more than 50 million people were playing it worldwide.

Rocket League now has more than 50 MILLION players worldwide! Thank you to our ever-growing global community for helping us reach this incredible milestone. ⚽️🏎️🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/iTpbcHkwrG — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 19, 2018

With success comes attention and last year, Epic Games came knocking with what we have to assume was a boatload of money to buy the studio.

Alongside making Rocket League free to play, Psyonix said it is improving features like challenges and tournaments, adding cross-platform progression and refining the game’s main menus to make them easier to explore. They’re also bringing Rocket League to the Epic Games Store on the same day it goes free to play, which will take place at some point later this summer.

One final word of note – the Steam version of the game will no longer be available to download for new players. Psyonix said that if you already have it, you’ll still be able to play with it, but it just won’t be offered to new players.