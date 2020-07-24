Rumor mill: It’s normal for an Ultra or Plus version of a phone to boast better specs and features than the base model, but the Note 20 might take this to the extreme. According to a new report, the cheaper version of the handset is more akin to a 'Lite Edition.'

As per German publication WinFuture, the base model of the Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch screen and a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution (339 PPI), while the Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch display and a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution (508 PPI). And, as reported last month, the smaller phone will have a 60Hz panel while the larger version comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Another reported difference is that the Ultra will have a flat screen and use the new Gorilla glass 7, while the base model is curved. Additionally, the cheaper device has a metal frame, but its back is plastic, which doesn't sound promising.

The camera setup also illustrates the big differences between the two phones. Both have triple-lens rear arrays, but the Ultra boasts a 108 MP main shooter, 5x optical zoom, laser autofocus, and 50x space zoom. The smaller model, meanwhile, has a 12 MP main camera, 64 MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, and 30x space zoom. Both have 10MP selfie cams.

Additionally, the base Note 20 lacks the Ultra's microSD card slot—something else we'd already heard—and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, whereas the Ultra has 12GB of RAM and a 512GB storage option. And while it does have an S-Pen, it's not the same super-low-latency one found on the Ultra.

Some good news for those intending to buy the base model: it does come with the option of 5G. Moreover, WinFuture believes the optimizations for Microsoft's Project xCloud streaming service will be on both phones, not just the Ultra.

It could be that in a world where smartphone sales have cratered during the pandemic and economic hardships loom, Samsung will be pricing the Galaxy Note 20 at a lower price point than its previous flagships. We'll find out for certain at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which takes place on August 5. You can watch proceedings live on Samsung's website at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Main image credit: WinFuture