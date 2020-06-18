Rumor mill: We’re not far away from Samsung’s online-only Unpacked event, where the company will reveal the Galaxy Note 20. Leaks and rumors about the next flagship handset are hitting the internet, though this one won’t please fans of the long-running series: the standard version of the next Note will have the same 1080p/60Hz display as its predecessor.

With Samsung’s recent Galaxy S20 phones all boasting an excellent 120Hz refresh rate, and even the cheapest option offering a 1440 x 3200 screen, it was expected that the Galaxy Note 20 would go down the same route by featuring a high refresh rate screen on both models. But not according to reliable leaker Ice Universe.

If the claim is to be believed, the standard version of the Note 20 will retain the same 1080 x 2280 (FHD+) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate as the Note 10, something Ice Universe describes as a “desperate specification.”

I don't know what you think. For me, I can't accept any 60Hz mobile phone. It will cause me serious discomfort. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

While keeping a 1080p resolution is possible and unlikely to put people off buying the cheaper, smaller version of the Note 20, it would be surprising to see Samsung forgo a 120Hz screen in favor of a 60Hz panel. High refresh rates are becoming the standard in flagships, and many who use these handsets say the smoothness makes it difficult to return to 60Hz displays. But with a recession looming and phone sales down, maybe the company wants to keep the Note 20 price as low as possible.

No matter what the Galaxy Note 20’s specs, we can expect the Plus model to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher resolution, but it’ll be more expensive, of course. There are also rumors that the phones will adopt a flatter screen, rather than the usual curved design seen in previous Notes.

Samsung's Unpacked event takes place on August 5, where it’s expected to reveal the Galaxy Fold 2 and new Z Flip devices alongside the Note 20.