Something to look forward to: It was all but certain that Samsung would be holding a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, and now the company has confirmed it. As with so many things this year, Covid-19 means it will be an online-only affair. You’ll be able to watch live on Samsung’s website at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Samsung usually doesn’t announce what phones are being revealed at its Unpacked events, and this year is no different, but it did include a paint graphic in its invite that looks like the Mystic Gold version of the Note 20 Ultra seen in a recent leak.

The Unpacked event will be focused on the Galaxy Note 20, of course, which is expected to come in a 6.4-inch standard size and a 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra. We’ve heard rumors that the smaller model will have the same FHD+ (1080 x 2280) resolution as the Note 10 and sport a 60Hz screen, while the Ultra will feature a higher resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are thought to support 5G.

Yesterday, YouTuber Jimmy is Promo posted images of what’s alleged to be the first real-world images of the Note 20 Ultra. They show four sensors on the back, including what appears to be a folded zoom lens and either a 3D ToF sensor or a laser autofocus unit.

The Galaxy Note 20 series won’t be the only devices unveiled at the event. Expect to see the long-rumored Galaxy Fold 2, which could be called the Galaxy Z Fold or even Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Tab S7, new Galaxy Watch, the bean-shaped Galaxy earbuds, and a 5G-version of the Galaxy Z Flip might all make an appearance, too.