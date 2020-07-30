In a nutshell: Goodbye circles, hello squares. That seems to be the thinking behind Intel’s new logos, which have just been spotted in the Justia Trademarks database. In addition to revamps for the Core and Inside brands, as well as the Intel name, there’s also a new “Evo powered by Core” logo.

The logos, spotted by @momomo_us, drop the long-used ring around Intel’s name and its traditional typeface for a more industrial, minimalist look. Squares are the theme of the day, with an external square sitting outside of the bottom right corner of the primary Intel logo. And while three of the logos go with a grey/black/white color scheme, the Intel Inside logo is shades of blue with white text.

The most interesting logo is “Evo powered by Core.” The Evo part is likely a shortened version of evolution and could refer to the new hybrid CPUs. Much like Arm’s big.LITTLE design, they combine efficient low-power cores with high-powered cores. Expect Evo to debut in the next-generation Alder Lake-S processors slated for arrival in the second quarter of 2021. If all goes to plan, the chips could massively improve the battery life of laptops.

As for the desktop Alder Lake chips, there’s evidence that these 12th-gen processors will abandon the recently introduced LGA 1200 socket, which released alongside Comet Lake, in favor of a new LGA 1700 socket. Don’t worry if you’re planning to buy an 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPU next year, though—we know that the new 400-series motherboards support the chips.

Intel's current and older Core logos, courtesy of VideoCardz

It’s worth remembering that companies do register trademarks that never get used, but it’s been a while since Intel and its brands received a revamp, so don’t be surprised to see the new logos drop sometime in 2021.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Intel. After announcing that its 7mn process will suffer a six-month delay, processor rival AMD saw its share price overtake Chipzilla’s. Additionally, the company is facing a class-action lawsuit for investors fraud.