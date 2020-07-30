Why it matters: Is the next-gen console war over before it’s even begun? In a new survey, 84 percent of people said they were most excited about the PlayStation 5, while just 15 percent chose the Xbox Series X.

The findings come from Experience12 (via MCV), which surveyed over 3,000 UK “pop culture fans” between 25 June and 2 July using the MCM Comic Con online channels. When asked which of the next-gen consoles they were most excited for, the PS5 was the winner by a vast majority.

The participants were also asked when they intended to buy the new machines. It seems most people—37 percent—are hoping to grab one at launch. We’ve heard that Sony wants to avoid release-period shortages by doubling PS5 production to 10 million units in 2020. The company also expects to ship between 120 – 170 million consoles across its reported five-year lifespan.

When it comes to those not buying a console at launch, 9 percent expect to make a purchase in the first month, 12 percent within three months, and 26 percent within six months.

In addition to consoles, people were also asked which upcoming game they’re most anticipating. It should come as no surprise to learn that Cyberpunk 2077 topped the list with 43 percent of the vote. Marvel’s Avengers was second with just 15 percent, followed by the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster, Dying Light 2 (whenever that gets here), and Halo Infinite—it should be noted that the survey was taken before Halo’s recent demo, which disappointed a lot of people.

When it comes to current-gen machines, the PlayStation 4 was the most-preferred platform with 59 percent, way ahead of the Xbox One (17 percent), PC (15 percent), and Switch (8 percent).

Other findings include Facebook being the most popular social media platform and place where people find out about games, Twitch the favored livestreaming site, and The Last of Us the most anticipated TV/movie adaptation of a video game.

Breaking down the survey participants, 80 percent were aged between 18 and 34, with 48 percent in the 25 to 34 age bracket. Fifty-eight percent were male, and 38 percent were female.

While the survey suggests most people have already decided the PS5 will be the better console, Valve boss Gabe Newell believes the Xbox Series X will be the superior machine.