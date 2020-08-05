Coming (eventually): Samsung has baked in a blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring feature although it won’t be available at launch and will require a software update when it rolls out later this year. Similarly, blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings will be available in select markets where the features have been authorized once the new Samsung Health Monitor app launches.

Samsung’s new product blitz on Wednesday included a fresh wearable the company is calling the Galaxy Watch3.

A descendant of Samsung’s pure smartwatch line that was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Gear in 2013, the new Galaxy Watch3 is crafted from stainless steel and leather with a rounded face (it’ll also be available for the first time in a titanium finish). Indeed, it looks more like a traditional timepiece than a “futuristic” tech-based watch, which will certainly appeal to some potential buyers.

The watch also adopts the rotating bezel feature from earlier models, allowing you to navigate apps, scroll through notifications and toggle between widgets simply by twisting the bezel. It’ll be offered in your choice of 41mm or 45mm bezel sizes. Both use 360 x 360 pixel Super AMOLED, full-color, always-on displays covered in Corning Gorilla Glass DX.

Despite the big screen and rotating bezel, it’s actually smaller and lighter than earlier models. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, the Watch3 is eight percent smaller, 14 percent thinner and 15 percent lighter.

Under the hood is an Exynos 9110 dual-core SoC clocked at 1.15GHz alongside 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smaller 41mm model packs a 247mAh battery while the larger unit gets a 340mAh battery. All variants feature 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G durability ratings.

Sammy’s latest will be available in Bluetooth and LTE variants in bronze or silver (41mm) and black or silver (45mm) starting August 6. Pricing starts at $399.99 for the Bluetooth model and $449.99 for the LTE version.