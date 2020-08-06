In a nutshell: Despite the short window of availability, Google confirmed that it will continue to support the Pixel 4 line with software and security updates for at least three years from when it first became available – or, through mid-October 2022.

It’s the end of the road for Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones as the tech giant has officially stopped selling the devices after less than 10 months on the market.

Google introduced the Pixel 4 and its bigger brother, the Pixel 4 XL, on October 15, 2019, and launched the phones a little over a week later on the 24th.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge on Thursday that the Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of the handsets. Those still interested in buying a Pixel 4 device are encouraged to check with carrier partners or other resellers.

With the Pixel 4 line now out of stock in its online store, Google technically doesn’t have a smartphone currently on sale. The Pixel 3a is still listed but shows as out of stock. The new Pixel 4a that was announced earlier this week doesn’t arrive until August 20. The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 were also revealed on Monday although neither will be available until the fall.

Image credit: Mr.Mikla, dennizn