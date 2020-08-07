A hot potato: One can argue that Ford’s biggest mistake with its upcoming all-electric SUV was labeling it a Mustang. Call it whatever you’d like, many would say, but don’t call it a Mustang because it’s not a pony car.

Aleksey Rachev, the founder of Aviar Motors, would seemingly agree. A self-professed fan of the 60s and muscle cars in general, Rachev and company are working to build a modern muscle car that exhibits the spirit of the era and judging by some early renders, they’re off to a great start.

The Aviar R67 is an all-electric vehicle that’s based on the Tesla Model S but looks more like a classic Mustang. It’ll pack two electric motors capable of laying down a very respectable 840 horsepower. With a 100 kWh battery, Aviar claims it’ll be able to sprint from 0-62 mph in around 2.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph. Range will reportedly check in around 315 miles, the company said.

If you’ve seen enough to sell you, well, hold tight. Aviar appears to be little more than a concept at this point as the company hasn’t announced a potential release date or target price.

As history has proven time and again, electric startups are notoriously difficult to get off the ground. We've already seen Dyson thrown in the towel on its electric SUV project earlier this year and Faraday Future looks to be a lost cause at this point.