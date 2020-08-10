Moving on: Street Fighter debuted as an arcade game in 1987. Even though players could only play as one character (Ryu), it was an instant success. The franchise went on to expand to consoles with literally dozens of iterations. Yoshinori Ono, who spent almost three decades with Capcom and half that time working of SF games, is bidding the company farewell.

Capcom veteran Yoshinori Ono is leaving the company after 27 years of service. Ono started with the developer in 1993 as the music producer for the game Saturday Night Slam Masters. He went on to helm the Street Fighter franchise as Executive Producer and brand manager in 2011. Ono served as the face of Street Fighter, appearing at numerous conferences and announcing tournaments, firing up the crowd with a loud "Shoryuken!"

"I've been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times," Ono said in a Twitter farewell on Sunday. "My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness. And now, after serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company in this summer. This means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom's various titles, including Street Fighter."

In addition to his work on the Street Fighter series, Ono co-produced Dead Rising and served as producer on Moster Hunter Frontier Online. He did not mention who would be filling his shoes, but Street Fighter 5 producer Shuhei Matsumoto seems likely.

Ono also did not reveal what he's moving on to next, only saying he was looking forward to seeing future Street Fighter titles from a "regular gamer's" perspective.

"Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the Street Fighter brand and leading the World Warriors. And, I do believe that they will continue making Street Fighter extraordinary. I will look forward to seeing the new Street Fighter brand and how it's going to be expanded, as just one of the regular gamers next time around."

Ono parted by giving fans one last Rising Dragon Fist. "Shoryuken!!"

Image credit: Leonel Calara