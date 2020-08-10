Highly anticipated: Nvidia's teasing a big event later this month. It's a likely possibility that the new RTX 3000-series cards will be unveiled to celebrate the 21st anniversary of GeForce. The new cards are expected to provide a huge bump in performance compared to Turing... and cost even more.

Nvidia seems to be teasing some special event for August 31st. Its official Twitter account tweeted out a video of a star going supernova with the hashtag #UltimateCountdown. Additionally, the account's cover photo has been changed to a picture showing the exploded star and mentions "21 days. 21 years."

The obvious indication is that Nvidia is prepping for some big "explosive" news on that day. Avid PC enthusiasts may recognize August 31st as the 21st anniversary of the announcement of the original GeForce 256 graphics card. While this could just be some anniversary event, there's reason to believe that the company may in fact launch its new Ampere cards that day.

Just last month, we heard rumors that Nvidia is discontinuing its high-end Turing cards (RTX 2070, 2080, their Super variants, as well as the RTX 2080 Ti). This is presumably to make room for the RTX 3080 and 3090 cards, though that may also mean pretty nice price drops for those who aren't interested in Ampere.

While we don't know (yet) how Ampere will compare to Turing, it's safe to say that it will be both powerful and expensive.

The flagship RTX 3090 is rumored to feature 25GB of GDDR6X RAM on a 384-bit memory interface. Anyone interested in picking that card will likely have a much thinner wallet after purchase. This is all just speculation of course, but what better way to celebrate the first GeForce GPU than to launch the most powerful version yet.