What just happened? Lucid Motors could make electric vehicle range anxiety a thing of the past. The automaker on Tuesday said a third party has independently verified that its upcoming Lucid Air all-electric sedan can run for more than 500 miles on a single charge.

The testing, conducted by FEV North America, Inc., followed the EPA’s Multi-Cycle Test Procedure en route to achieving an estimated EPA range of 517 miles. According to Lucid Motors, the range estimate closely matched their computer-modeled range prediction and makes the Lucid Air the longest range electric vehicle to date.

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson credited their 900-volt architecture, miniaturized motors and power electronics, race proven battery packs, aerodynamics, integrated transmission, chassis and thermal systems, software and overall system efficiency for collectively setting “a new standard” that “delivers a host of ‘world’s first.’”

Lucid Motors is planning to unveil the final production version of the Lucid Air during an online reveal on September 9 where we will learn more about production specs, available configurations and of course, pricing.

Lucid’s claim of longest range electric vehicle could be short-lived as rival Tesla is planning to host a Battery Day presentation on September 22. The in-person event, which will also be streamed online, will originate from Tesla’s Fremont Factory in California and kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.

The first wave of Lucid Air sedans are expected to be delivered to customers in early 2021.