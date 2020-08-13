Why it matters: There are a lot of subscription services out there, and Apple is just one of the companies offering several of them to overwhelmed consumers. To try and make life easier and slightly cheaper—and tempt more people into signing up—Cupertino is preparing a series of bundles that bring together its music, TV, games, news, and storage products, as well as a new fitness service.

Rumors that Apple was considering bundling its subscriptions into several tiers grew stronger last November. Now, Bloomberg reports that those plans are progressing, and the bundles will launch alongside the new iPhones this October.

Named “Apple One” internally, the cheapest of these bundles will reportedly offer Apple Music ($9.99 per month) and Apple TV+ ($4.99 pm). Users willing to pay extra can add Apple Arcade ($4.99 pm), Apple News+ ($9.99 pm), and iCloud storage ($9.99 pm for 2TB). Bloomberg writes that another version will add an unannounced fitness subscription service, which includes virtual classes and workouts in the same vein as Peloton.

As you would expect, the bundles will be cheaper than purchasing the included services individually. Apple is said to be aiming the packs at families, and they’ll support its Family Sharing system, meaning up to six people can use the same subscriptions. “For example, if a family subscribes today to all of Apple’s major services plus the highest iCloud storage tier, that would cost about $45 a month. A new bundle could knock more than $5 off that,” writes Bloomberg.

One thing Apple isn’t planning, at least not straight away, is to include monthly payments for iPhones and Macs in these bundles, but it will be offering hardware and software combinations such as a free year of Apple Arcade with purchases of an Apple TV streaming box. It already provides a year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new Apple device.

Trying to get people to spend even more money on subscriptions is no easy feat in a saturated market, especially in times of economic uncertainty. Still, bundles and family sharing options could tempt those who don’t have subscription fatigue.