Something to look forward to: After announcing plans to release the first mass-produced smartphone with an under-display camera, ZTE has shared images of the device. As expected, the front lacks any visible camera setup—no notch, hole-punch, or thick upper bezel to house a camera.

It was only a few days ago when the Chinese giant revealed that the ZTE Axon 20 5G would launch in its home country on September 1. The company claims it will be the first mass-produced 5G-enabled smartphone in the world with a camera embedded beneath the screen.

Now, ZTE’s president of mobile devices, Ni Fei, has shared renders of the handset on Chinese social network Weibo (via Dutch site Tweakers). They show that other than having a bit of a chin, the Axon 20 5G’s front is a clean piece of glass.

Another render shows the device as it will look with the screen on. The images appear to illustrate the different types of front-facing cameras found on phones, with the smiling one in the center presumably the Axon 20 5G.

ZTE uses the term “mass-produced” in its description as there have been prototypes of an in-display camera phone in the past. Both Xiaomi and Oppo showed off their versions of the system last year, but those were just concepts. How long before they become retail devices is anyone’s guess.

As for the rest of the Axon 20 5G, it seems closer to the mid-range than an expensive flagship. The handset uses a Snapdragon 765G SoC and has a 6.92-inch 1,080 x 2,460 OLED screen. The rear camera setup, meanwhile, consists of a 64MP primary, with an 8MP ultra-wide and two 2MP lenses, according to a Chinese certification agency. The in-display camera is down as being a 32MP snapper, and it comes with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage. Battery size is listed as 4,120mAh.

There’s still no word on whether the Axon 20 5G will get a worldwide release; its ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G predecessor was only available in China, Nordic countries, and the Middle East, meaning the latest version's availability could be limited to certain regions, too.