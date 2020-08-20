Editor's take: Extreme overclocking of this nature is more about the thrill of the chase than securing stable settings for long-term use. Like auto tuners, there’s something addictive about tweaking hardware and squeezing the absolutely maximum amount of performance from components that were never meant to go that fast. Anyone can milk a few extra clock cycles out of a CPU, GPU or memory subsystem but it takes a true tactician to reach the stratosphere.

Asus’ ROG overclocking team has managed to set a new DDR4 memory frequency world record.

Using an Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboard and AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700GE APU, the team, led by Taiwanese overclocker Bianbao XE, managed to push their Crucial Ballistix MAX DDR4 memory to a record-setting 3333.3 MHz (DDR4-6666).

The crew had to loosen memory timings to 30-27-27-58-127-1 (tCAS-tRC-tRP-tRAS-tCS-tCR) to get there. The APU, for those curious, was run at 1889 MHz (17 x 111.11 MHz) at 1.5v and cooled with liquid nitrogen.

Asus’ ROG Strix B550-I Gaming is a mini ITX form factor motherboard, a common choice among memory overclockers due to the shorter trace distances between the memory and CPU. The Crucial Ballistix memory used was a single 8GB stick of DDR4-2666.

Other hardware used during the run included a 60GB Kingston solid state drive and a 500w FSP Fortron power supply.

Masthead credit: socrates471