In a nutshell: AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX has scored 186,800 points in the Cinebench R23 multi-core benchmark – about 86 percent higher than the 100,291 points posted by its predecessor, the Threadripper Pro 7995WX. However, the 7995WX still holds the top spot in HWBOT rankings with 210,702 points.

A submission by SkywalkerAMD shows the 96-core CPU was overclocked to nearly 5 GHz on all cores during the test run, with an effective core clock of 4997.63 MHz. The chip drew a massive 947W of power while being cooled by a liquid AIO cooler. The overclocking was done manually, without using AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) feature.

The test system included an Asus Pro WS RTX50-SAGE WIFI motherboard running BIOS version 1106. The build also featured 144GB of DDR5-6000 CL-32 G.Skill RAM. It ran Windows 11 with the 24H2 update.

According to a post on Chinese forum Chiphell, the 9995WX scored 173,452 points in an earlier benchmark run. The test was conducted with PBO enabled, with the chip drawing up to 840W of power. However, the post did not mention what type of cooling was used for the test.

Despite the impressive showing by the 9995WX, the highest HWBOT score still belongs to the Threadripper Pro 7995WX, which hit an astronomical 210,702 points during a 2023 test run. Liquid nitrogen cooling helped the chip reach an overclocked frequency of 6.25 GHz.

How far overclockers can push the 9995WX remains unknown, but they are likely to attempt breaking the existing record soon. Online speculation suggests the new chip could hit a whopping 250,000 points on Cinebench R23, potentially claiming top honors on the HWBOT leaderboard.

AMD announced five Threadripper Pro 9000WX CPUs at Computex in May, revealing pricing and availability details last week. The top SKU in the lineup, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX, features 96 Zen 5 cores, 192 threads, a 5.4 GHz max boost clock, 384MB of L3 cache, and a 350W TDP. Team Red set the price at $11,699.

The most "affordable" model, the Threadripper Pro 9955WX, features 16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.4 GHz boost frequency, 64MB of L3 cache, and a 350W TDP. Team Red priced it at a hefty $1,649. The new CPUs will be available for DIY builders and in pre-built workstations starting July 23.