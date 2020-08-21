In brief: The latest development in the Epic Games vs. Apple battle has seen the former announce a Fortnite tournament taking place on August 23 with some expensive tech prizes on offer. Unsurprisingly, none of them come from Apple.

The saga began last week when Epic pushed out an update to the Android and iOS versions of Fortnite that added a new payment option. This allowed players to pay the company directly for in-app goods, meaning Apple and Google did not get their 30 percent cut. Using this method was beneficial to gamers as it offered a 20 percent discount on purchases.

In response, both companies kicked Fortnite from their stores, leading to lawsuits from Epic Games. It also released a video that mocks Apple's famous 1984 commercial, placing Cupertino as the Big Brother character.

All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23.



Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWID — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020

Now, Epic is promoting its cause further by hosting a #FreeFortnite Cup. It notes in the tournament announcement that players on iOS devices will be left behind on Chapter 2 - Season 3 while everyone else jumps into the Chapter 2 - Season 4 launch on August 27.

While Fortnite was also kicked from the Play Store, Google's less strict rules for Android allow it to be downloaded via the Epic Games Launcher or the Galaxy Store if you've got a Samsung phone.

Anyone taking part in the event will have the chance of winning a skin of the Apple-headed bad guy (Tart Tycoon) from the 1984 video, a physical "Free Fortnite" hat, and 1,200 devices, none of which are from Apple. These include an Alienware laptop, a Galaxy Tab S7, a OnePlus 8 phone, a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, or a Nintendo Switch.

Epic's second lawsuit against Apple aims to prevent it from terminating all of Epic's developer accounts and cutting the company off from iOS and Mac developer tools on August 28, something it says would be catastrophic for its Unreal Engine business.