Highly anticipated: Sony has once again confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will arrive this year, adding that the console will feature "the best line-up that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation."

While Sony constantly stated that the PS5 would launch this holiday season, the global pandemic means nothing is 100 percent these days. But in an interview with Gamesindustrybiz, Sony Interactive Entertainment's head of global marketing, Eric Lempel, alleviated those fears. "We will launch this year – that will happen – and from my end, we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past," he said.

Lempel added more fuel to the PS5 hype train by claiming the console's line-up will be the best in Sony's history. "The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting. I would say that this is the best line-up that we've ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world."

Sony revealed a ton of games during its PlayStation event in June, and Lempel suggested that we'll see even more titles soon enough. "We've revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting."

Whether the new games will be revealed before the PS5 gets here is unknown; they could be announced after its launch as titles coming in 2021.

Lempel also mentioned the PS5 controller's haptic feedeback, which was the focus of the first PS5 TV commercial that recently leaked. He notes how its features can turn unexciting moments in the Demon Souls remake into a sensory experience, such as opening a gate, striking metal, or fire crackling in your hand.

We've also heard that in FPS Deathloop, players won't physically be able to pull the controller's trigger whenever the in-game guns jam.

It might not have caused delays, but it appears uncertainty from the pandemic has stopped both Sony and Microsoft from announcing their respective machines' exact release dates and prices until they're confident in their decisions.