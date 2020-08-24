In a nutshell: There’s no shortage of get-up-and-go, either. Off-the-line acceleration is there thanks to the instant torque from the electric motor, turning out a 0-60 mph time of around 3.9 seconds. On the top end, it absolutely flies with the right gearing combo. They got up over 102 mph in one test before calling it a day.

Tesla’s Cybertruck unveiling back in November 2019 was memorable for a number of reasons. It was the first time we got to see the unique pickup in the flesh, and who can forget the incident with Tesla’s hardened glass that failed during the demo?

During the unveiling, Tesla also took the wraps off a side project of sorts in an electric sport ATV.

Rather than wait until 2021 to be able to purchase the unit, YouTuber Rich Rebuilds decided to create his own custom electric ATV. Dubbed Starscream, it’s an absolute ripper.

The ATV is based on a Yamaha Raptor 700. Rich promptly yanked out the combustion engine and sold it for $600. He then bought an electric motorcycle for $3,000 and started swapping parts over. The motor had to be mounted on the swingarm – not exactly ideal – but after a lot of custom fabrication, he was able to get everything pieced together.

Aesthetically, it looks great and is a nearly identical clone to what Tesla showed off late last year.