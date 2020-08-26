In context: Almost every smartphone maker these days is packing its latest flagship with a high refresh rate display, alongside a 'Pro' or 'Ultra' version that usually goes into four figures. Asus, too, has now adopted this model strategy with the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. Refreshingly, both models don't differ wildly in terms of specs, with the chipset and RAM/storage configurations being the only notable factors contributing to their ~$200 price gap.

The new Zenfone 7 Pro isn't as extreme as Asus's ROG Phone 3, but it certainly keeps things interesting in its own way. There's now a third shooter on the sturdy flippable camera that we saw on its predecessor, and being a 2020 flagship, there's a Snapdragon 865 Plus inside.

It also drops the previous model's 6.4" IPS LCD in favor of a slightly bigger 6.67" AMOLED that refreshes 90 times per second. Despite packing the same resolution at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, the minor reduction in PPI won't be very noticeable, unlike the new 90Hz refresh rate on the larger, uninterrupted screen.

The main party piece of this phone, however, is the triple flippable camera setup on the back that now includes a 64MP wide lens, an 8MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. It can also record at 8K@30fps, while Asus's unique motorized hinge design enables consistent image and video quality when using it as a front-shooter.

The standard Zenfone 7 can also pull all these tricks, except that its camera system lacks OIS and it uses the standard Snapdragon 865 chip, alongside less RAM and storage in the base variant. Both models, however, offer 5G connectivity and feature the same 90Hz display, triple cameras, UFS 3.1 storage with microSD card expansion, 5,000mAh batteries, and run Android 10 with ZenUI 7 out of the box.

The Zenfone 7 Pro only comes in a 8GB/256GB configuration, while the standard version packs 128GB of storage with either 6 or 8GB of RAM. Both models can be had in black or white and are currently selling in Taiwan for 27,990 TWD ($953 / £725) for the Zenfone 7 Pro and 21,999 TWD ($749 / £570) for the standard version. They're set for release in Europe on September 1, while availability in the US and other regions is yet unknown.