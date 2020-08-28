Why it matters: Do you feel like there simply aren’t enough games fighting for space on your PC? Then here’s some good news: The Humble Bundle Store is having its End of Summer sale, which is offering up to 92% off a slew of great titles.

As is the case with all of Humble’s bundles, games, and subscriptions, a percentage of sales made from the sale will go to charity—the company has raised $185 million across its combined efforts so far. In this case, it’s Heifer International, an organization that aims to address worldwide hunger and poverty through economic development, environmental sustainability, and more.

The sale, which continues until September 10, 10 am PST / 6 pm BST, has some great deals. One of the biggest discounts is 92% off A Way Out. The entertaining prison escape game, which is great fun when played with a friend, is down to just $2.39.

Elsewhere, Control Ultimate Edition, which comes with the main game and all its expansions, is down to $31.99. The Command and Conquer Remastered Collection is just $6.59, and Yakuza 0 is down to $4.99.

Other offers include the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $49.99, and if you’re one of the few people who don’t own The Witcher 3, the Game of the Year edition is $15.99

There’s also a discount on Humble Choice Premium. New subscribers to the service can join for just $12, giving them access to up to $300 worth of games that can be kept forever. You also get a 20% discount off items on the Humble Store.