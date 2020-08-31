The big picture: For comparison, Microsoft has said that its upcoming Xbox Series X will be able to play all games that are currently playable on the Xbox One (except those that use a Kinect) through its backward compatibility system. That means the Xbox Series X will support four generations of games, an unprecedented feat for a consumer gaming console.

Sony earlier this year confirmed that the “overwhelming majority” of the more than 4,000 PlayStation 4 games on the market will be backward compatible with the company’s upcoming PlayStation 5.

What about older games from the PlayStation 3 and beyond? Will gamers be able to play such titles on next-gen hardware? Ubisoft doesn’t seem to think so.

According to this support page from the French video game company, the PlayStation 5 will support backward compatibility with select PS4 titles but explicitly notes that such functionality will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 or original PlayStation games.

To clarify, we aren’t 100 percent certain if Ubisoft is speaking just about its catalog of games or all games in general. It sounds like the latter, but don’t take that as gospel just yet.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch this November.

Image credit: Lutsenko_Oleksandr