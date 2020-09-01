Why it matters: Despite the pandemic causing smartphone sales to plummet, Apple appears confident that its upcoming 5G iPhones will see high demand. According to a new report, the company has asked suppliers to make at least 75 million handsets for later this year. It's also preparing a new iPad Air and smaller HomePod, along with other devices.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg writes that Apple expects 5G iPhone 12 shipments to reach as high as 80 million in 2020. As we've heard before, there will be four new devices: two lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch handsets and two Pro models in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, the latter of which will be the largest display ever found in an iPhone. The non-Pro variants are expected to arrive first.

All new iPhones will feature OLED panels and come with iPad Pro-style square edges, with the high-end versions featuring stainless steel sides rather than aluminum. There's a new dark blue color option replacing midnight green, and "at least" the largest of the Pro phones will get the same LiDAR Scanner found in the 2020 iPad Pro models.

Every device will feature the new A14 SoC that's built on TSMC's 5nm process node, which should offer around 15 percent more performance and 30 percent less power drain than its predecessor.

Interestingly, a few of Apple's testers have found 5G isn't as revolutionary as promised, with current 5G networks "not improving connection speeds much."

Elsewhere, Apple is said to be working on a new iPad Air that features an edge-to-edge display much like the iPad Pro. Previous rumors say it will come with either an under-screen Touch ID or a Touch ID power button and have a 10.8-inch display.

There are also two new Apple Watch versions—Series 6 and a new budget option—which could come with blood oxygen monitoring. Over-ear headphones, possibly called the AirPods Studio, are arriving, along with a smaller HomePod speaker that will be cheaper than the $299 current version.

Apple has reportedly been developing a new Apple TV box that comes with a faster processor for improved gaming and an upgraded remote control that has a feature similar to Find My, allowing it to be located when misplaced.

Finally, Airtags are said to be in the works. These Bluetooth tracking devices can be attached to items such as keys and wallets so they can be found using the Find My app.

Main Image credit: EverythingApplePro