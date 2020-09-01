Something to look forward to: Nvidia's highly-anticipated GeForce event is scheduled for today 9am PST / 12pm ET, you can watch the livestream here. If the teases and leaks we've seen so far are accurate, it will bring the grand reveal of RTX 30-series GPUs in the form of Nvidia's first three consumer-focused Ampere GPUs.

Update: The full RTX 3000 announcement and details can be found here.

According to most recent leaks, Nvidia is preparing to launch three Ampere GPUs in September. These cards will be the GeForce RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3070. Each GPU has been built using 8nm fabrication tech, and they will reportedly support PCIe 4.0 out of the box.

The cards will introduce 2nd-gen RT cores and 3rd-gen Tensor Cores, and they will likely ship with support for DP 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 connectors. In terms of nitty-gritty specifications, the RTX 3070 should ship with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM clocked at 16 Gbps, across a 256-bit memory bus. The TGP should be about 220W, though the CUDA Core count and boost clock speed are unknown at the moment.

Moving on to the RTX 3080, we're looking at 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a 320-bit memory bus, 4352 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 1710 MHz, and a TGP of 320W.

Lastly, the flagship RTX 3090 should an absolute monster. It's expected to have 5248 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 1695 MHz, a whopping 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM clocked at 19.5 Gbps, a 384-bit memory bus, and a TGP of 350W. Memory bandwidth for the 3070, 3080, and 3090 should be 512 GB/s, 760 GB/s, and 936 GB/s, respectively.