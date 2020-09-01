Editor's take: Tom Clancy's The Division isn't exactly a spring chicken - its sequel came out last year, after all - but if you haven't played it, well, it's new to you. And even if you've already played it, the game was decent enough that it might be worth a revisit, especially when it comes free of charge.

Ubisoft isn’t done giving away free games just yet. After making Watch Dogs 2 available to gamers for a limited time last month, the French video game company is now offering up another game free of charge.

From now through September 8, interested parties can claim a free copy of Tom Clancy’s The Division. The online-only action role-playing game from developer Massive Entertainment launched in 2016 with a sequel coming a few years later.

Don't miss your chance to get The Division for FREE! Now that's anything but Divisive!: https://t.co/ghKUEKUxdq pic.twitter.com/Pigo86J6Wb — Ubisoft Uplay (@UbisoftUplay) September 1, 2020

To claim your copy of the game, simply head over to Ubisoft’s giveaway page and log in with your Uplay credentials. Uplay is Ubisoft’s digital distribution platform, which is similar in concept to Steam and Origin from Valve and EA, respectively.

So long as you claim The Division before the cutoff time on September 8, it is yours to keep and play whenever you’d like.

Tom Clancy’s The Division is also available on Xbox One as part of Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold members, from September 1 through the end of the month.