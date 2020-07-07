Bottom line: Ubisoft Forward is the publisher's line-up reveal event scheduled for this Sunday. The 45-minute live stream is set to cover highly-anticipated titles like AC: Valhalla, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters, and the recently revealed Hyper Scape BR. Fans can also expect to see new Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay, while those who are yet to experience Ubisoft's rendition of a hackable open-world will be able to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC, as long as they sign in with their Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show.

Ubisoft's digital showcase is right around the corner and the publisher is looking forward to enticing gamers by giving away free PC copies of Watch Dogs 2. It's a neat idea to bump viewership numbers for the live stream, even if some players might only jump in to help themselves to the freebie.

Unlike what the title suggests, Watch Dogs 2 isn't about observing pooches (though players can do that if they want); instead, it involves hacking, parkouring, and rebelling your way up against a surveillance network set in a fictionalized version of San Francisco.

Although the game is nearly four-years-old now, it still offers a unique twist to interacting with open-world elements and was deemed a much better, playful sequel to the original's serious, dark overtones that ended up disappointing a majority of players and dampened expectations from the whole franchise.

With this giveaway, Ubisoft is also looking to get newcomers excited for Watch Dogs: Legion, which got delayed last year and is now expected to be a next-gen launch title. The publisher's live stream event will also share news on Just Dance 2020, an Easter egg from The Division 2, and AI teammates for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

There will be a few surprises as well, one of which could potentially be a Far Cry 6 reveal, the latest entry in the long-running franchise. Virtual attendees sticking around after the main show can also look forward to a deep-dive walkthrough of AC: Valhalla - some of which leaked recently - and a Hyper Scape show match.

Ubisoft Forward is set to broadcast on July 12, 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on the publisher's own website, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer channels.