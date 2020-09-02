Labor Day is next week, which means it's a great time to grab some bargains. HP’s Labor Day sale is on now and running until September 12, offering big discounts on a variety of tech goods.

We’ve highlighted some of the best deals on top items, including powerful gaming PCs, stunning monitors, best-in-class laptops, and more. See what's in offer below...

Two-in-ones have become the most popular segment in the tablet market recently, and our favorite machine in this category is the HP Spectre x360—worthy winner of the 2-in-1 Ultraportable award in our Best Laptops 2020 feature. HP is knocking up to $200 off these machines, giving them a starting price of $1,029.

In addition to 10th-gen Intel CPUs and up to a GTX 1650 Ti, these convertibles boast one of the best trackpads around and an incredible battery life. Displays come in FHD, 4K, and 4K AMOLED variants, and you get a ton of features: a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.1 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also converts into a tablet, of course, which is great for content consumption.

The 13-inch version with a Core i7 starts at $1,029, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,399.

Those after a cheaper but still powerful laptop should check out the HP Envy 13t, which packs a Core i7-10510U and 8GB RAM for just $949.

The Envy comes with everything you'd need in a modern laptop: Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, microSD card reader, and more.

For an extra $40, you can upgrade to a touch-enabled display. There's even integrated privacy screen and 4K options, and the SSD storage comes in 256GB/512GB/1TB sizes.

As with most of HP's laptops, the keyboard and trackpad are excellent, and the design is clean and stylish. It also has a security system that blocks the webcam with a small cover and removes it from Windows Device Manager when you hit F12.

After a high-refresh-rate monitor but want more than 1080p? There are few offerings better than the Omen X 27, which combines the gorgeousness of 1440p with the blistering speed and smoothness of 240Hz—it's no wonder we gave it a massive 95 in our review.

Thanks to the Labor Day Sale, HP has knocked $40 off the Omen X 27, so you can grab it for $609. That's a great price for what is our Best 1440p TN winner and Best for Esports pick in our monitor buying guide.

Among the Omen X 27's many features are Freesync 2, an input lag of nearly zero, and three USB 3.0 ports. It also comes with a limited one-year warranty and you can get another $15 off the price when buying the monitor with a PC.

Does size matter? You'll think it does once you try the Omen X Emperium 65. This absolute monster of a monitor measures 65 inches, bigger than many modern TVs, and boasts a 4K resolution. But it also comes with many features you'd find on a high-end gaming monitor: 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, Vesa Certified DisplayHDR 1000, and 384 zones of full direct-array backlight.

The Omen X Emperium 65's impressive specs don't end there. You'll find a built-in soundbar for superb audio quality, ultra-low latency, pro-level color accuracy, excellent contrast, and integrated Nvidia Shield for enjoying apps such as Netflix and Hulu in 4K HDR.

Being what is essentially an amalgamation of a gaming monitor, soundbar, and flagship TV, the Omen X was an eye-watering $5,000 when it first arrived, but HP has slashed $1,200 off the price, dropping it to $3,799.

Working and studying from home, you may be seeing an increased need for a reliable printer or a device with multi-function capabilities. HP is renown for its LaserJet series. Starting with the best-selling HP LaserJet Pro M404n, this is a black-only laser workhorse that can output up to 40 pages per minute. Normally close to $300, it's discounted to $149.99 during the Labor Day sale.

For multi-function printing, the HP Smart Tank Plus 551 is an all-in-one that can print, scan and copy, it offers wireless connectivity and up to 11 PPM black / 5 PPM for color prints. This is an ink tank model which honestly we love for home use. Included in the box are up to 2 years of ink bottles, so you won't spend more money on cartridges for a long time. It's also mobile friendly, so you can share and print from your phone.

Finally, for photo printing, the 2nd-gen HP Sprocket lets you print 2x3 inch photos and stickers directly from your smartphone or tablet. It's also very portable -- about the size of a smartphone.

The Labor Day Sprocket bundle gets you the small printer + 2 pack of HP ZINK photo paper + HP Sprocket sleeve for just $89.99. That's down from the regular price of $155.

No longer seen the inferior option next to their wired cousins, wireless mice are becoming increasingly popular, and the HP Omen Photon is one of the best out there thanks to its high-end features and magnetic modular design.

Unlike most mice, then Omen Photon has an ambidextrous design— the buttons and side grips on both sides are magnetic, allowing them to be swapped over depending on the user's dominant hand. It also comes with the excellent PixArt's PAW3335 optical sensor and a 16,000 DPI option that's great for competitive gamers.

There's 2.4GHz wireless connection via a USB dongle for lower latency, programable lighting zones, a 50-hour battery life, and Qi charging. HP says performance is indistinguishable from a wired mouse, and the average user score of 9.4 suggests many agree

The Photon Wireless Mouse is down from $129 to $90.99 in the Labor Day sale, with another 15% off when bought with a select PC. You also get 15% off a select accessory.

Do you desire a beastly, water-cooled PC but don't have the time or inclination to build one yourself? Then check out the Omen Obelisk Desktop PC - 875-1040st, which packs some serious gaming hardware.

HP is offering the choice of a Core-i7 9700K or Core-i9 9900K along with an RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2080 Ti. A combination that will chew through any game at 1440p at max settings and will even manage 4K/60fps on many titles—imagine using this with the Omen X Emperium 65.

The Obelisk comes in a stylish case with red Omen accents, logo, interior lighting, Z390 mobo, and a closed-loop water cooler from the CPU to the top fan. HP has reduced the price of the i7/2080 Super base model down to $1,689 from $1,839, though we would suggest paying the extra $40/$80 to move from a 1TB HDD to a 256GB/512GB SDD. It comes with Jedi Fallen Order and 15% off accessories, and you can knock the price down to $1,520.99 using the 10% off code 10GAMERBTS

AMD fans should check out the Omen 30L Desktop.

Starting at $999, it comes with a Ryzen 5 3600/Radeon 5700 XT and can be specced up to a Ryzen 9 3900/RTX 2080 Ti. Add something to push the price above $999, and you can use the code 5GAMERBTS to get an extra 5% off the price.

Check out the other pre-built systems and AIOs here.

Surely one of, if not the, most stylish laptops around, the HP Spectre Folio Laptop has the unique distinction of being wrapped in leather.

It features a flexible hinge that allows it to switch from clamshell laptop to tent and tablet modes, and has a Core i7-10510Y, UHD graphics, a 4K option, and 8GB of RAM. Normally $1,299, it's down to $1,099 and includes Microsoft 365 Personal.

All laptops come with a 15% discount on accessories and free shipping.

No longer are gaming laptop's prohibitively expensive. HP's Omen 17t and 15t machines are currently available at a discount, meaning the 17-inch version starts at $999, while the more powerful 15-inch model starts at $1,199.

Both laptops come with Intel's latest 10th-gen CPUs, ranging from the i5-10300H right up to the powerful core i9-10885H. The graphics, meanwhile, start at the capable GTX 1660 Ti and reach the RTX 2080 Super—the full-fat version, not Max-Q—in the larger model.

The displays come in various flavors: 60/144/300Hz in HD (all IPS), a 4K 60Hz option in the 17-inch model, and an AMOLED screen for the 15-inch version; a laptop feature we've praised in the past.

You also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NVMe storage, up to 32GB of SDRAM, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.4, and support for battery fast charging, meaning you can juice up to 50% in just 45 minutes.

Both laptops have received impressive reviews, and HP is offering extras along with the price reductions, including the excellent Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order with Core i7/i9 models, 15% off accessories, and best of all, another 5% or 10% off the price using the included discount codes.

Upgrade your laptop bag

A fancy laptop’s all well and good, but you don’t want to carry it around in a tatty old rucksack. It’s time to upgrade to something that offers looks, functionality, and protection, which is where the HP Pavilion Tech Backpack comes in.

It has a pocket for pretty much everything, including one that holds power adaptors for charging devices via a pass-through cord. It even has a “TSA-friendly” laptop compartment and an RFID pocket to protect your credit card data. It’s now down to the low price of $38.21.

For those after something with more that would look more at home in an office than on a campus, the leather-bound, water-resistant HP Envy Uptown Backpack, which also comes with a cable routing system and RFID pocket, has $65 off its price, down to $114

If you’re a gamer who needs to carry around a laptop, headphones, mouse, and more, check out the Omen Transceptor 15. It features a 15.6-inch laptop compartment, tons of pockets—including a side pocket for water bottles—and is made from water-resistant fabric. Normally $80, it’s down to $47.59 in the sale.

All bags come with an extra 15% off when bought with a PC, and buying one entitles you to 15% off a select accessory.

This is a sponsored post brought to you in collaboration with HP and the HP Store.