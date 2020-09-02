In a nutshell: Samsung announced today that it's bringing a pair of ultra-short throw Premiere projectors to its high-end lineup of Lifestyle TVs. The 4K-capable 120" LSP7T and 130" LSP9T have been designed to offer the ultimate home cinema experience, with the latter model also being the world's first HDR+ certified projector. Samsung has not revealed their price but plans to launch them globally later this year.

Samsung has some pretty unique models in its Lifestyle TV lineup, ranging from the rather discreet QLED Serif and Frame TVs to the rotating 43-inch 4K Sero TV that's anything but. These displays have now been joined by Samsung's latest 4K ultra-short throw laser projector called The Premiere.

Set to transcend the display experience, without the display, The Premiere series consists of the 120" LSP7T and the 130" LSP9T 4K laser projectors. Samsung claims the latter model is the world's first projector to feature HDR+ certification and uses triple laser technology to deliver high contrast with up to 2,800 ANSI lumens of brightness.

The Premiere also features support for 'Filmmaker Mode,' which Samsung says is the first of its kind for a projector, enabling users to watch movies as the director intended. The setting, usually found on high-end TVs, disables post-processing like motion smoothing and preserves the original aspect ratio, color and frame rates for a true cinematic experience.

Built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound takes care of audio, while support for Samsung’s Smart TV platform/Smart Hub ensures access to a variety of streaming apps and mobile connectivity features like Tap View and screen mirroring.

As with most consumer products these days, the projectors are wrapped in homely fabric (around the edges), allowing them to blend easily with the environment. Expect a premium price tag on The Premiere when Samsung launches it worldwide later this year, starting with the US, Europe and Korean markets.