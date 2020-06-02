What just happened? Back in April 2019, Samsung unveiled a TV that was very different from anything we’d seen before. Called the Sero, it’s a 43-inch quantum dot television that rotates 90 degrees so users can watch smartphone content in its native portrait mode. Now, the television is available in the US for $1,999.

Samsung says that smartphone-loving millennials are the Sero’s target audience. The TV’s portrait mode should make it ideal for mirroring a smartphone to watch anything filmed in this orientation, such as Instagram stories, TikTok videos, and Snapchat content. The company added that the portrait mode could also be suitable for viewing photos and visiting “shopping sites with comments on the bottom.” It also believes this orientation will be better for web browsing in general.

Instead of having to mess around with an app, owners of Galaxy handsets and other compatible smartphones need just tap the device against the Sera’s frame to start mirroring, and the TV will automatically rotate to its portrait orientation. It’s also compatible with iPhones, though users will have to manually rotate the set using its remote or voice commands and then stream content using AirPlay 2.

The Sera has been available in South Korea for a while now, and Samsung announced at CES that it would be launching globally. It's a 43-inch screen with a 4K QLED panel, so $1,999 might seem a little steep. Still, in addition to the portrait mode, you also get 4.1 channel audio, a built-in 60-watt speaker system in the stand, and a microphone for operating Samsung’s AI assistant Bixby and issuing voice commands.

Samsung says the Sera is available from select retailers and its new online store.