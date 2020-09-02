What just happened? With Nvidia's Ampere announcement on everyone's mind, Asus held its Meta Buffs launch event revealing a new lineup of ROG products, including the world's first WiFi 6E router, 360Hz monitors, a mechanical keyboard, headset, mouse, and several models of the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070.

The new graphics cards will likely gain the most attention, or course. They cover the ROG Strix, TUF, and Dual brands, with Strix and TUF receiving all three of the new 30xx range, while the cheaper and smaller Dual is limited to the RTX 3070.

Asus writes that a larger heatsink designed to cope with the increased airflow demands fills most of the Strix's 2.9-slot footprint. No word on the other cards' size, but PC Gamer expects the TUF to be at least a 2.6-slot design while Dual will likely remain dual slot.

Nvidia spoke a lot about Ampere's cooling properties, something Asus addresses in the Strix's description: "The center fan leverages a full-height barrier ring and 13 fan blades to provide boosted static pressure that drives air through the heatsink fins and onto the GPU heat spreader. The two outer fans feature 11 blades each and half-height barrier rings to allow for more lateral dispersion and to provide better airflow through the cooling array. Turbulence between fans is reduced due to a reversal of the center fan's rotational direction." Yes, that middle fan spins in the opposite direction to the outer blades.

The Strix is also power-hungry, using three 8-pin power connectors and drawing up to 400 watts. The TUF and Dual, meanwhile, use two 8-pin connectors.

No word on cost, but Nvidia prices its Founders Edition RTX 3090 at $1,499, the RTX 3080 at $699, and the RTX 3070 at $499.

Elsewhere, Asus introduced the ROG Swift 360 Hz PG259QN and PG259QNR gaming monitors, both of which offer a blistering 360Hz refresh rate that will doubtlessly make them appealing to eSports competitors.

The 24.5-inch displays come with Full HD resolutions, G-Sync, and a host of other features. The only difference between the two is the PG259QN offers the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer, which shows how long it takes for a PC to process an input and turn it into display output by plugging a compatible mouse directly into the monitor.

Asus also has a ROG Swift PG329Q 32-inch (2,560 x 1,440) 175 Hz gaming monitor on the way. It boasts G-Sync, Quantum-dot technology with factory color pre-calibration, DisplayHDR 600 certification, DCI-P3 98%, and sRGB 160%. No word yet on pricing or availability for any of the monitors.

The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 was also revealed, a high-end, tri-band gaming router and the first to support Wi-Fi 6E transmissions in the 6 GHz band. You may remember that the FCC voted to open a chunk of radio spectrum in the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use earlier this year. It'll arrive in December, and while no price has been revealed, expect it to cost more than the $450 Wi-Fi 6 model.

Other new ROG products include the ROG Delta S gaming headset, "the first gaming headset with Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology." There's also the 79-gram ROG Keris Wireless mouse, ROG Strix XF 120 cooling fan, and ROG Strix Scope RX keyboard, which is the first to use ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches that feature a hollow-square stem design with embedded RGB LEDs.