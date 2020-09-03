Rumor mill: Are you eyeing an RTX 3070 following Nvidia’s reveal of its Ampere cards this week? You might consider holding back on your purchase for a while. Several online leaks, including what looks like a pretty big one from Lenovo, suggest an RTX 3070 Ti is in the works.

As everyone knows, Nvidia announced the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 at its event on Tuesday, but Videcardz spotted a Lenovo listing for models of its Legion T7 desktops that included an RTX 3070 Ti.

Image credit: Videocardz

On the company’s Product Specification Reference site, there were four entries for machines that feature the unannounced card. The page mentions that the RTX 3070 Ti comes with 16GB of GDDR6, twice that of the standard RTX 3070. It’s also more than the RTX 3080’s 10GB, though that card does use GDDR6X, rather than GDDR6. We can expect the RTX 3070 Ti to keep the 256-bit memory bus, too, while the RTX 3080 features a 320-bit bus.

During its reveal event, Nvidia showed that that $499 RTX 3070, which has 5,888 CUDA cores and runs up to 1,730MHz boost clock, can outperform the Turing flagship RTX 2080 Ti, whose only better spec is its 11GB of GDDR6.

Lenovo’s listings have now been removed, so it’s best to take this with a pinch of salt; it’s possible that the company was just preparing for a card that’s not yet been confirmed.

Elsewhere, leaker _rogamer (via PC Gamer) posted a screenshot of an MSI RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

No word on price but expect a RTX 3070 Ti to land somewhere between the $499 RTX 3070 and the $699 RTX 3080.