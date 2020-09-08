Bottom line: Have you been itching for a new Zelda adventure? While the sequel to Breath of the Wild is not expected for some time yet, Nintendo might have something to hold you over with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. If you like Legend of Zelda games and you also like Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warrior series, you will probably dig this one.

On Tuesday, Nintendo announced the next game in the Legend of Zelda universe. No, it's not the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Producer Eiji Aonuma said we would have to "wait a bit longer" for that one. This one is called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and serves as something of a prequel to BotW.

The first Hyrule Warriors game came out in 2014 on the WiiU. It was a collaboration between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo to create a Dynasty Warriors game set in the Zelda universe. Nintendo brought a definitive edition to the Switch in 2018.

The next Hyrule Warriors takes place 100 years before Breath of the Wild during "The Great Calamity" mentioned in the game. Players see the Calamity unfold while facing hordes of Ganon's forces as Link, Zelda, or several other unlockable LoZ heroes.

Graphically Age of Calamity looks better than Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. That is not to say that the predecessor had shabby visuals. It's just that this time the graphics are closer to Breath of the Wild, which I found artistically stunning.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches on November 20 and digital pre-orders started today. Nintendo's announcement video also indicated that there would be more information coming on September 26.