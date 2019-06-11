What just happened? Yoshiaki Koizumi and Doug Bowser shared hosting duties for this year’s E3 Nintendo Direct, and they had a lot of big reveals coming for the Switch. As expected, no new hardware was announced, but several big titles are coming to the system to satisfy fans of all types.

Arguably the biggest Nintendo Direct news is that a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in production. Not much is known about it. It doesn’t have a title yet — Breath of the Wild 2 seems unlikely. Likewise, there is not even a vague release window. However, Nintendo had a teaser (below) to show that had what sounded like reverse audio. Let us know if you can find any clues hidden in the trailer.

Nintendo revealed that it has a tie-in Dark Crystal game called “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics.” As the name suggests, it will be a turn-based strategy game based on the Netflix show of the same name (minus the Tactics) coming out August 30. It is under development by BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment. The project is slated for release this year, but Nintendo did not have a more specific launch window to mention.

With all production of Cyberpunk 2077 coming to a head, one would not think that CD Projekt Red had time for a Switch port. Although it is unclear if CDPR is handling the conversion, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is coming to the handheld this year. It will be a Complete Edition that includes the Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone expansions.

An announcement that has me particularly excited is Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. The first two games, originally released in 2006 and 2009 respectively, were well received. We got polished-up remasters for PS4 and XB1 in 2016, but fans are ready for a proper sequel. Pre-orders started today, but the game launch is still more than a month away with a release date of July 19.

Nintendo had plenty of other news about titles we have been watching.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses has a firm release date of July 26 and will have a Special Edition available

Two more Resident Evil games are coming to the Switch (5 and 6)

No More Heroes 3 will arrive sometime next year

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are both launching on November 15

Animal Crossing: New Horizons got pushed back to March 2020

John Romero’s Empire of Sin is coming to Switch (check out our coverage of that title coming later today)

Two final surprises were the announcement of Trials of Mana and Contra Rogue Corps. Both are current-gen entries into the older franchises. As an added bonus, Nintendo launched Collection bundles of the older Mana and Contra games, which are available today.

Nintendo has some solid content to add to a library that, sadly as of late, has been bloated with shovelware releases. It looks like we can be looking forward to some quality content in the coming months and next year.