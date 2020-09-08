In brief: Apple’s event will take place on September 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific from Apple Park. The announcement didn’t specify if the event will be streamed online although given the ongoing pandemic, it’s safe to assume that it will indeed be a virtual only event with no live audience. It’s even possible that the event could be recorded ahead of time and simply air at that date and time.

Update: According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the September 15 event won't feature the reveal of the iPhone 12, but rather, new Apple Watches and perhaps updated iPads. The iPhone 12 unveiling will come sometime in October, Gurman notes.

Original story below:

Apple on Tuesday announced it will be hosting a media event on September 15 where it is largely expected to unveil its next generation of iPhones.

Apple has historically scheduled its fall iPhone media event in early to mid-September and 2020 apparently isn’t any different. Some had speculated that the reveal would be pushed back by a few weeks, perhaps into early October, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Cupertino usually launches its new iPhones about a week and a half after unveiling them. If that holds true this year, that'd put the launch on September 25.

Most expect Apple to announce as many as four new iPhones next week ranging in screen sizes from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches.

All four are believed to support 5G wireless although a rumor from last week suggested only the highest-end iPhone 12 Pro Max will be compatible with the faster mmWave technology. Each will reportedly also feature OLED displays and be powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor.

Image credit: Daniel Constante